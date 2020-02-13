  • search
    POTUS and I are excited: Melania Trump on India trip

    By PTI
    |

    Washington, Feb 13: US First Lady Melania Trump has said that she is "excited" for her trip to India along President Donald Trump later this month.

    In a tweet, Melania Trump said her maiden trip to India as the First Lady is an occasion to celebrate the close ties between the two countries.

    President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump
    She also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "kind invitation" to visit India.

    From Dwight D Eisenhower to Donald Trump, here is a list of US Presidents visit to India

    "Looking forward to visiting Ahmedabad and New Delhi later this month," she said. "President Trump and I are excited for the trip and to celebrate the close ties between the USA and India," she said.

    Melania Trump was responding to a tweet by Modi tweet wherein he termed the US President and First Lady's visit to India as a "very special one".

    "India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests. This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship," Modi had said in the tweet.

    A trade deal on the cards: What to expect from Donald Trump’s India visit

    President Trump and the First Lady are scheduled to travel to India on February 24 and 25.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 9:04 [IST]
