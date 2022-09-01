YouTube
  • search
Trending Ganesh Chaturthi Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Portugal health minister resigns after pregnant Indian tourist dies due to lack of hospital staff

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lisbon, Sep 01: In a shocking incident, a pregnant Indian tourist passed away in Portugal after she was turned away from a maternity ward. Taking responsibility for the death, Portuguese Heath Minster Marta Temido resigned from her post saying she felt "no longer able to remain in office" after broad criticism over her handling of recent staffing problems at public hospitals.

    Portugal health minister resigns after pregnant Indian tourist dies due to lack of hospital staff

    Her resignation has been accepted by the country's Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

    The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while being transferred between Lisbon hospitals.

    Accepting the minister's resignation, PM Costa thanked Temido for her work during the peak time of COVID-19. He also praised her effort in organising a successful vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

    Portugal: Remains of large dinosaur skeleton unearthedPortugal: Remains of large dinosaur skeleton unearthed

    Temido, a 48-year-old joined the health minister's office in 2018. She ia also an expert in hospital administration, was one of the most popular members of the center-left Socialist government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    But she has been under severe pressure for several months, including from inside her Socialist Party, due to temporary closures of public hospital emergency services, including in maternity departments, due to a lack of staff.

    Comments

    More PORTUGAL News  

    Read more about:

    portugal

    Story first published: Thursday, September 1, 2022, 8:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 1, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X