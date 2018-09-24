  • search

Politician, Maulana, teacher and now martyr: How this IM facilitator stayed undetected in Nepal

    Kathmandu, Sep 24: An Indian Mujahideen facilitator was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Nepal. Kursheed Alam, who worked as a principal in a school has been accused of assisting operatives of the Indian Mujahideen and those involved in the Mumbai 1993 serial blasts.

    India has sought his extradition several times, but the same was not entertained by Nepal. There was clear proof against Alam and it was because of him that terror operatives and criminals had a free run between India and Nepal.

    Nepal did not agree to the extradition and this was largely thanks to the fact that Alam had continued to operate by using politics as a shield. He was a member of the ruling Nepal Communist Party.

    Soon after he was killed, he was declared by the Nepal government as a martyr. Further the government also announced a Rs 1 million compensation to his family.

    Alam has played a crucial role in facilitating terrorists and criminals. He used a political cover to further his activities. At the time of the 1993 Mumbai blasts, he was undercover as a Maulana.

    At the time he was helping out Indian Mujahideen operatives, he was working undercover as a principal in a private school. Security officials say that it was largely his political clout that helped him further his activities. His political activities were not recent in nature. In fact he has been associated with politics for long and this helped him avoid extradition and also go about his activities undetected.

    Sources tell OneIndia that this looks like an internal hit job. Either he had gone rogue or his utility was up, which may have led to the killing. We are in touch with our counterparts to ascertain more information on the incident, the source also added.

    The murder of Alam is very similar to the one of Mirza Dilshad Baig, an ISI operative who was working for the Dawood Ibrahim syndicate. Both Alam and Baig played similar roles and were involved in facilitating the entry and exit of terrorists and criminals at Nepal.

    Alam's name had first cropped up when the Delhi police began its probe into the Battle House encounter case. Shehzad Ahmed, a key accused in the case had said that it was Alam who had helped procure identification cards, which included voter IDs. He further said that Alam had explained to them on how they could enter into Nepal and even provided contacts of point men along the Indo-Nepal border.

    Story first published: Monday, September 24, 2018, 14:09 [IST]
