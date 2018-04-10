Yulia Skripal, daughter of ex-spy Sergei, released from hospital; taken to secure location

Thirty-three-year-old Yulia Skripal, the daughter of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal who was also affected by toxic nerve agent Novichok along with her father on March 4 in Salisbury, UK, has been released from the hospital, a BBC report said. They were found unconscious on a park bench.

She was being treated in Salisbury District Hospital from where she was released on Monday, April 9, and taken to a safe location, the BBC added. It was also said by the hospital authorities that Yulia's treatment did not get over but her release was a "significant milestone".

Sergei, however, was still in the hospital and recovering at a slower pace. He is 66 years old. A police officer named Nick Bailey who was investigating the case was also injured and received treatment in hospital before getting released.

A major diplomatic stand-off followed over the poisoning of the Skripals with the UK and many other western countries accused Russia of carrying out the attack with a nerve agent which was developed by the former Soviet Union/Russia between the 1970s and early 1990s. Hundreds of Russian diplomats were given marching orders by the western countries, including the US, and Moscow too retaliated by expelling western envoys.

Samples of the nerve agent used to poison the Skripals were tested at a laboratory in Porton Down in the UK to verify its source and it said the precise source of the agent had not been confirmed.

Russia denied the charges brought against it by the UK and said it was instead the latter which made up stories to serve its own interests - like for instance, manage the difficulties caused by its Brexit chaos.

The deaths of two guinea pigs and a cat belonging to the Skripals as revealed by the British authorities earlier this month also added more to the mystery.

About Yulia Skripal's whereabouts, an analysis by the BBC said taking her in a secure location in Britain could pose a diplomatic challenge to the UK since she is a Russian citizen and Moscow has been seeking consular access.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day