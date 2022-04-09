PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif slams Pak PM Imran Khan, calls him psychopath

America wants me out of power, says Imran Khan in address to nation

Islamabad, Apr 9: Maryam Nawaz Sharif, vice president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), on Saturday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for the political turmoil and called him a "psychopath."

She took Twitter to express her anguish against Khan and wrote, "One person who is not in his senses anymore cannot be allowed to wreak havoc & bring the entire country down. This is not a joke. He should not be treated as PM or ex PM, he must be treated as a PSYCHOPATH who just to save his own skin is holding the entire country hostage. Shame."

As per the Supreme Court's directive, the no-trust vote will be held on Saturday and it is listed fourth on the day's agenda of the National Assembly. Imran Khan was not present in the House, while the Opposition has come out in full force.

The leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif hailed Thursday as a historic day when the apex court rejected the Deputy Speaker's ruling to reject the no-confidence motion.

He called upon the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to conduct proceedings in accordance with the SC's directives, stating that Parliament would be writing history today. "Today, Parliament is going to defeat a selected prime minister in a Constitutional manner," he declared.

Shehbaz urged the Speaker to let bygones be bygones and to stand for the law and the Constitution. He urged the Speaker to play his role and get his name "written in history in golden words". "You must cash in on this moment with conviction and with your heart and mind. Don't act on the dictation of the selected Prime Minister," he urged Qaiser, adding that the apex court's directives were clear.

Responding to Shehbaz's earnest plea, Qaiser assured the Opposition leader that he would conduct proceedings according to the law and the Constitution. "[But] the important thing is that there has been talk of an international conspiracy. This should also be discussed," he said, as the hall echoed with protests from the Opposition benches.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday ordered the incumbent government to face the no-confidence motion on Saturday. The court had turned down the ruling of the Deputy Speaker to reject the no-confidence motion on the grounds of the move being "unconstitutional" and brought as part of a "foreign conspiracy". PTI

Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 15:36 [IST]