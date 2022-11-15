YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    PM Modi, Xi Jinping greet each other at G-20 dinner

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bali, Nov 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands at G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali, Indonesia. The gesture garnered some attention because of the strained relations between the two countries over a border clash two years back.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Welcoming Dinner during G20 Leaders Summit. Image credit PTI
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Welcoming Dinner during G20 Leaders' Summit. Image credit PTI

    A live video feed for the media from the welcome dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo for G20 delegates showed the exchange between the two leaders. One is, however, not sure if Modi and Xi will have any personal meeting in Indonasia. Any such meeting, if it takes place at all, is highly unlikely to serve any meaningful purpose.

    In September, Prime Minister Modi and President Xi came face-to-face at the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Uzbek city of Samarkand for the first time since the start of the border standoff in eastern Ladakh. There was no report of a handshake or exchange of pleasantries between Modi and Xi at that time.

    This is the first time the two have been seen together since 2020, the year hostilities broke out at Ladakh.The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5, 2020 following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

    The tension escalated following a deadly clash in Galwan Valley on June 15 last year. As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in February and in the Gogra area in August. The last round of military talks ended in a stalemate.

    Comments

    More G20 News  

    Read more about:

    g20 narendra modi xi jinping

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X