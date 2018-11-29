  • search

PM Modi reaches Buenos Aires to attend 13th G-20 summit

    Buenos Aires, Nov 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Buenos Aires to take part in the 13th G-20 summit. The theme of the summit is - Building Consensus for a Fair and Sustainable Development.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo

    Also, PM met the Indian community at a hotel in Buenos Aires.

    Also read: PM Modi to take part in yoga session in Buenos Aires on G20 Summit eve: Argentina media

    During the summit, Prime minister will make the pitch for other countries which are not between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn to join the International Solar Alliance. The G-20 is also expected to discuss reforms of multilateral trading institutions particularly the WTO.

    PM Modi said, "I look forward to meeting leaders from other G-20 countries to review the work of G-20 in the last 10 years of its existence and chart the ways and means to meet the new and upcoming challenges of the coming decade." 

    "I will highlight the need for reformed multilateralism which reflects the contemporary realities and can effectively strengthen collective action for global good," he said.

    On the sidelines of the summit, the Prime Minister will hold meetings with several world leaders including Chinese President, German Chancellor, Spanish Prime Minister, UN Secretary-General. The BRICS head of states and governments will also meet in Buenos Aires on the sidelines of the summit.

    (WIth PTI inputs)

    narendra modi buenos aires argentina g 20

