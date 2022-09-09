PM Modi, other world leaders mourn Queen's death

TN CM says Queen will be remembered for 'her dignity, commitment'

London, Sep 09: As the UK's Queen Elizabeth II took her last breath on Thursday, leaders across the globe mourned her death, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

PM Modi took to Twitter to extend his condolence and said that the Queen would be remembered as a stalwart of our times. The PM also praised her leadership to her nation and people.

The PM also recalled his meeting with the Queen during his visit to the UK in 2015 and 2018.

I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture. pic.twitter.com/3aACbxhLgC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022

"I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture." said PM Modi in a tweet.

India has declared one day of State mourning on September 11 as a mark of respect on the passing away of the Queen.

US President Joe Biden mourned the Queen's death and said, "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era."

Our statement on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/0n7pmVVg2w — President Biden (@POTUS) September 8, 2022

"In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her," read a statement issued by the US.

The US president said the Queen was a " stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy".

United Nation Secretary-General António Guterres said that he was saddened at the passing of the Queen and admired her for her leadership and devotion. "She was a good friend to the @UN & a reassuring presence through decades of change," said Guterres.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also sent a message of Condolence to new King Charles III on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. "President Xi on Friday sent a message of condolence to UK's new King Charles III on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and extended sincere sympathy to the British royal family, British government and people," the Global Times said in a Twitter post.

Along with other leaders, France President Emmanuel Macron said the Queen a " friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century."

French President said, "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation's continuity and unity for over 70 years."

On the Queen's death, Russia's President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to King Charles for "the irreparable loss" of his mother, saying the Queen had "rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage".

Canada's PM Justin Trudeau said on the Queen's death that they learned about the death with the heaviest of hearts.

It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022

"It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada's longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives - and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country's history," said the Canadian PM.

The Prime Minister of New Zealand also condoled the death of the UK's Queen and said that the country's flags would fly at half-mast and arrangements would be made for a state memorial service.

"I know that I speak for people across New Zealand in offering our deepest sympathy to members of the royal family at the passing of the Queen," said Ardern.

Pakistan's President Arif Alvi also expressed his condolence to the Royal family on the sad demise of Queen Elizabeth II. The Pak President said the Queen, "the longest monarch of Great Britain and second longest reigning monarch in history of World."

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina offered Britain's royal family "heartfelt and deep sympathies" on the death of the Queen.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, "he was saddened to learn of Queen Elizabeth's death and sent his deepest condolences to the royal family and the people and government of the UK."

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that he was deeply saddened by the passing of the Queen. "On behalf of the Singapore Govt, I extend my deepest condolences to King Charles III & @RoyalFamily, PM @trussliz & the British people," said the PM.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty was the very heart & soul of the UK. On behalf of the Singapore Govt, I extend my deepest condolences to King Charles III & @RoyalFamily, PM @trussliz & the British people. – LHL https://t.co/PLaAnZeCjS pic.twitter.com/f4ny4p7NwU — leehsienloong (@leehsienloong) September 9, 2022

Japan PM Fumio Kishida said, "The loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is a great loss not only to the British people but also to the international community. Japan's thoughts are with the United Kingdom as the British people overcome this deepest sadness."

Nepal PM said, "It is with great sadness I have received the news of her passing away. Queen Elizabeth II distinguished herself with duty, honour and service.The Queen is fondly remembered in Nepal for her two important state visits in 1961 and 1986."