PM Modi meets Xi Jinping on the sidelines of G20 summit

    Buenos Aires, Nov 30: PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the G20 summit and discussed how to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two neighbours on Friday. 

    PM Modi meets Xi Jinping on the sidelines of G20 summit. Courtesy: ANI news
    PM Narendra Modi during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, said, "This year has been very important for relations between our two nations, I am confident that coming year would be even better."

    The two leaders have met twice after their informal summit in the Chinese city of Wuhan in April -- once at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit held in June in China's Qingdao and the second time at the BRICS summit in South Africa's Johannesburg in July.

    Earlier, PM Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to globalisation and reformed multilateralism at an informal meeting of the BRICS leaders on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.

    "In his first of the many engagements today, PM @narendramodi participated at #BRICS Leaders' Informal Meeting on the margins of #G20Summit. Reaffirmed India's commitment to globalisation and reformed multilateralism," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Ravish Kumar tweeted.

    PM Modi said, "Terrorism and radicalism are a threat to the world, those who commit financial crimes are also a big threat. We have to work together against black money."

    We have to talk in one voice for the interest of developing nations in the United Nations and other multilateral organizations. This is the reason we have come together for BRICS.

    (With PTI inputs)

