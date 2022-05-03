PM Modi calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

YouTube
    Copenhagen, May 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis, even as his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen hoped that India will use its influence over Russia to end the war.

    Speaking to reporters here after bilateral talks, Modi said he discussed the Ukraine crisis and appealed for an "immediate ceasefire" in Ukraine. "We appealed for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and return to dialogue and diplomacy for resolving the crisis," Modi said.

    Frederiksen hoped that India will influence Russia on Ukraine and asked Russian President Vladmir Putin to "stop this war and end the killings". "My message is very clear that Putin has got to stop this war and to end the killings. I, of course, hope that India will influence Russia also in this discussion," she said. PTI

