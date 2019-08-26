  • search
    Modi at G-7 summit: PM highlights India's contribution to rein in climate change

    By Vishal S
    |

    Biarritz, Aug 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived at the G-7 summit which is being held at seaside French town of Biarritz. Though India is not a member of the G-7 grouping, Modi has been personally invited by French President Emmanuel Macron. PM Modi is attending the G7 Summit as a special guest.

    Prime Minister Modi reached Biarritz in France on Sunday evening
    Prime Minister Modi reached Biarritz in France on Sunday evening (Image credit - MEA/Twitter)

    During the session on 'Biodiversity, Oceans, Climate', Modi underlined India's contribution to address reducing biodiversity, climate change, water stress and ocean pollution

    As per latest reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Emmanuel Macron and other leaders on sidelines of the summit. PM Modi will meet US President Donald Trump shortly.

    Prime Minister will address sessions on environment, climate, oceans and digital transformation. On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi would meet Donald Trump and is expected to discuss Kashmir with the US President. Trade and other topics of mutual interest are also likely to come during Modi and Trump's meeting.

    Earlier this week in Washington, Trump said that he would discuss with Modi the situation in Kashmir and help ease tensions between India and Pakistan tensions when they meet at the summit in France this weekend.

    [G7 Summit: Modi to meet Donald Trump today, What to expect?]

    The Prime Minister reached Biarritz in France on Sunday evening after concluding his three-nation tour to France, the UAE and Bahrain.

    "The Prime Minister reached Biarritz in France, where he will take part in G-7 Summit. In addition to the multilateral components of the Summit, he would also be meeting world leaders in separate bilateral interactions," PMO official handle tweeted on Sunday.

    Soon after landing, he had his first bilateral meeting with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar described it as a "good meeting".

