    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday telephoned Sri Lanka's President-elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa to congratulate him on his electoral win and invited him to visit India.

    Rajapaksa stormed to victory in Sri Lanka's presidential elections, the results of which came on Sunday.

    The Lankan leader thanked the prime minister for his good wishes and expressed his readiness to work with India very closely to ensure development and security, the Prime Minister's Office said in a series of tweets.

    Modi extended an invitation to Rajapaksa to visit India at his earliest convenience.

    "The invitation was accepted," the PMO said.

    Conveying the good wishes on behalf of the people of India and on his own behalf, PM Modi expressed confidence that under the able leadership of Rajapaksa, the people of Sri Lanka will progress further on the path of peace and prosperity.

    Earlier in the day, Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the Sri Lankan leader, saying he looks forward to further deepen relations between the two nations.

    "Congratulations @GotabayaR on your victory in the Presidential elections.I look forward to working closely with you for deepening the close and fraternal ties between our two countries and citizens, and for peace, prosperity as well as security in our region," Modi tweeted.

