Pizza employee travels over 3 hours to deliver pies! Read on to know why

Battle Creek (Michigan), Oct 20: A little bit of kind gesture can do wonders to souls that need a warmth of life. A teenage pizza outlet employee named Dalton Shaffer drove all the way from Battle Creek, Michigan, to Indianapolis - a distance of 226 miles - to deliver a pizza to a couple who throughout their lives, cherished the pies from one particular outlet - Steve's Pizza, TODAY reported.

It so happened that Shaffer, manager of Steve's Pizza in Michigan's Battle Creek, decided to do something more than just send a condolence card to a couple - Richard and Julie Morgan - whose family is coping with the reality that Richard has a few more days to live since he has been diagnosed with cancer.

The Morgans lived in Battle Creek 25 years ago and from then till this day, they have always cherished pies from Steve's Pizzas more than anything else.

"We were young and money was tight but every pay day, Rich would pick up Steve's Pizza for dinner," Julie wrote in a Facebook post.

"I can't possibly describe how delicious this pizza is - but several moves and all these years later, it is still the gold standard and we've never found a better pizza yet. Rich has frequently critiqued other pizza as 'good but, it's no Steve's."

Today, the couple lives in Indianapolis and their children have grown but they haven't forgotten their favourite brand. The couple was planning a weekend visit to Michigan to celebrate Julie's birthday and relish a pie or two from Steve's. But tragedy was awaiting the family as Richard found himself in the intensive care unit as his battle against cancer was nearing its end, the report added.

Julie's father David Dalke meanwhile called Steve's Pizza hoping that it would send a condolence message to the couple so that it makes a special moment for the family facing a tragedy. Shaffer picked up the call and then he decided to do something more than just sending a condolence note.

He asked Dalke what topping did they prefer and once the store was shut for the day (October 13), he left for the Morgans' place in Indianapolis to deliver them their beloved pizza.

"I really didn't think twice about it. It was a spontaneous reaction from me I guess," TODAY quoted Shaffer as saying. "When I rolled into the driveway at about 2:30, 2:40, the family was waiting up for me. The dad was there, and he came out and he gave me a hug."

Since the Morgans were asleep, Shaffer handed over the pies, slightly cold after the long journey, to Dalke and drove back home soon after, travelling for seven hours in all, to make to his duty in the morning.

A man with a golden heart indeed.