Deliveryman eats food from customer’s order before delivering

    Melbourne, Oct 4: A few days ago, a video of a Pakistani bureaucrats stealing from a Kuwaiti dignitary's wallet went viral. Now, back to the common man's world. But here, too, the same is witnessed. A deliveryman picks food out of a customer's order before handing the package over. This video too has gone viral.

    This video shows a UbertEats employee puts his hand inside the delivery package and brings out some french fries and devour them. The incident in Melbourne was spotted by a friend of a radio jockey, who as per a report in Daily Mail, told his audience that he often felt that his food delivery was light while taking it. Well, is this the reason?

    "This has been a bit of a common occurrence at my place where sometimes the Uber [Eats] comes in and you go 'it's a bit light'," the RJ, named Eddie McGuire, said during a programme while watching the video.

    The RJ's co-host, Wil Anderson, however, defended the delivery man saying that the latter perhaps did not get a good pay and hence was making it up with a chip.

    "We know how important food safety is, and we ask delivery partners to take great care during the delivery process to ensure the quality of meals they deliver for restaurants reflect the restaurant's standards," Daily Mail Australia quoted a UberEats spokesperson as saying in a statement.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 4, 2018, 9:31 [IST]
