Before getting his cancer-hit stomach removed, man has a plate full of chicken biryani

Dubai, Sept 24: Gourmets love their stomachs and even if it comes to removing that stomach(!) because of incurable cancer, they take one last aim to get a 'fulfilled' feeling. According to a report by Khaleej Times, an engineer was required to choose either between a life without a stomach or to die of stomach cancer as he was afflicted by cancer and he chose the first but only after having a plate full of chicken biryani.

"I asked the doctor if I could have chicken biryani as my last meal before the surgery. My wife prepared it and my brother carried it to the hospital. I sort of gorged on it," he was quoted as saying.

Also Read | Family, neighbours hold early X-mas for 2-year-old who has incurable cancer

A father of two, Abbas was diagnosed with stage three cancer after he had sudden weight loss and frequent vomiting. Medical tests showed that Abbas grew a huge tumour in his stomach and there was no other way but to operate it out.

Abbas underwent total gastrectomy, a first-of-its-kind surgery in Dubai and after the operation proved to be successful, he is undergoing chemotherapy.

Also Read | Life hasn't been kind to this man but that hasn't stopped him from boosting others

We all hope that he can still relish chicken biryani with the alternative biological arrangement that he has.