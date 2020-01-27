Passenger plane crashes in eastern Afghanistan

Ghazni, Jan 27: A passenger aircraft crashed in eastern Afghanistan's Ghazni province on Monday, officials said, but it was not immediately clear how many people were on board, or if it was a passenger or military jet.

"At around 1:10 pm (0840 GMT) a plane crashed in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province. The plane is on fire and the villagers are trying to put it out. We still don't know if it is a military or commercial plane," Aref Noori, Ghazni's governor's spokesman, said.

Earlier, another Ukrainian passenger plane, Boeing 73 crashed outside Tehran earlier this month, killing all 170 people carrying on board.

In 2005, the last major commercial air crash occurred in Afghanistan. During, landing in snowy weather the Kam Air flight from western Herat to the capital Kabul crashed into the mountains.

In another incident, the most spectacular one was in 2013 when an American Boeing 747 cargo jet crashed shortly after its takeoff from Bagram airbase north of Kabul en route to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. All seven crew members were killed.