Pakistani chopper carrying two major rank officers crashes in Balochistan

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Islamabad, Sep 26: A Pakistani military chopper carrying two major rank officers and at least three Special Protection Group (SPG) commandos crashed in Balochistan. A total of six persons were on the chopper.

In a tweet journalist Mona Khan said, Very unfortunate and sad news.. Another Heli crash news is coming from balochistan (sic). 6 on board including two Maj and 3 SSG commandos.

Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 11:23 [IST]