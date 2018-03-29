Pakistan welcomes Nobel laureate Malala to her homeland 6 years after Taliban tried to kill her

Islamabad, March 29: In six years, life has taken a complete U-turn for Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai from Pakistan. From a teenage blogger and activist, who was shot by Taliban for promoting the cause of girls' education, but survived the fatal assassination to become the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2014, the 20-year-old has seen several ups and downs in her life.

Now, a resident of Great Britain, Malala on Wednesday returned to her "motherland" after a gap of six years when a heavily injured teenager was airlifted from the country to save her life from bullet injuries.

"Pakistani station Geo TV showed footage of Yousafzai at Islamabad's international airport walking to a car escorted by a security convoy," read a report by Reuters. As a part of her Pakistan visit, Malala is likely to have meetings with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and other dignitaries. She will also participate in the "Meet the Malala" programme, stated reports.

In 2012, after Taliban gunmen tried to kill the young activist, it sent shockwaves across the world. Her heroic survival battle and her continuous efforts to promote education for girl children have made her a global icon.

Last week on Twitter, Malala wished her countrymen a "Happy Pakistan Day!" "On this day, I cherish fond memories of home, of playing cricket on rooftops and singing the national anthem in school. Happy Pakistan Day! 🇵🇰❤," tweeted Malala.

On this day, I cherish fond memories of home, of playing cricket on rooftops and singing the national anthem in school. Happy Pakistan Day! 🇵🇰❤️ — Malala (@Malala) March 23, 2018

Currently, she is pursuing her higher education from the famed Oxford University in England.

