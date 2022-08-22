Pak Army would be held responsible for doing nothing to stop corruption: Imran Khan

Pakistan: Security tightened outside Imran Khan's residence ahead of his possible arrest

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Islamabad, Aug 22: A day after former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan got booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act, security on the road leading to his residence has been tightened, reported ARY News on Monday.

On Sunday, Khan was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for threatening a judge and two top police officials during his Islamabad rally on Saturday. The case was registered at the Margalla Police Station of Islamabad at 10 pm on Saturday under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism).

The FIR reads that Khan in his speech had "terrorized and threatened top police officials and a respected female additional sessions judge" with the aim to stop them from performing their functions and abstain from pursuing any action against any individual related to his party.

Pakistan's ex-premier Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said, "The fascist Imported govt sunk to a new low today by banning live coverage of my speeches on TV and then blocking YouTube temporarily during my speech at Liaquat Bagh. All this after continuous intimidation of media persons and taking channels off air earlier."

He further said that the ban was not only a gross violation of freedom of speech but also negatively affected the digital media industry and the livelihoods of many.

"What they need to understand is that no matter what they do, they cannot suppress the will of the people which is Haqeeqi Azadi," he wrote.

Pak Army would be held responsible for doing nothing to stop corruption: Imran Khan

The rally was organised by PTI to express solidarity with Gill and stage a protest against what Khan claimed was blatant fascism prevalent under the imported regime of prime minister Sharif.

Story first published: Monday, August 22, 2022, 9:31 [IST]