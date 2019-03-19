Pakistan SC adjourns Nawaz Sharif' bail plea on medical grounds till March 26

International

oi-Vikas SV

Islamabad, Mar 19: The hearing on former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's bail plea on medical grounds, in connection with Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case, was on Tuesday adjourned by the Supreme Court till March 26.

Sharif, who is serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia case at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore since December 2018, had on March 6 appealed against a judgment by the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The IHC had on February 25 rejected former Pakistan PM's bail application on medical grounds in the case.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo has suffered four angina attacks last week, according to his daughter Maryam Nawaz . The Sharif family is complaining that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is not providing health facilities to the former premier who has serious health complications, said a PTI report.



[Nawaz Sharif sentenced to 7 years jail in Al-Azizia case, acquitted in flagship reference case]

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi had taken up the petition. The former premier had twice submitted requests to the apex court for an early hearing of his application.

In January, he filed application in the IHC for bail on medical reasons as he developed heart-related medical complications in jail but it was dismissed.

[Why it is wrong to write off Nawaz Sharif, the Phoenix of Pakistan politics]

Three corruption cases - Avenfield properties, Flagship investment and Al-Azizia steel mills - were registered against the Sharif family by the anti-graft body in 2017 following a judgment by the Supreme Court that disqualified Sharif in the Panama Papers case in 2017.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the Avenfiled corruption case in July 2018 which was related to his properties in London. Later he was given bail in September. In December, the accountability court convicted him in the Al-Azizia graft case but acquitted him in the Flagship corruption case.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs