  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pakistan SC adjourns Nawaz Sharif' bail plea on medical grounds till March 26

    By
    |

    Islamabad, Mar 19: The hearing on former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's bail plea on medical grounds, in connection with Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case, was on Tuesday adjourned by the Supreme Court till March 26.

    File photo of Nawaz Sharif
    File photo of Nawaz Sharif

    Sharif, who is serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia case at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore since December 2018, had on March 6 appealed against a judgment by the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The IHC had on February 25 rejected former Pakistan PM's bail application on medical grounds in the case.

    The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo has suffered four angina attacks last week, according to his daughter Maryam Nawaz . The Sharif family is complaining that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is not providing health facilities to the former premier who has serious health complications, said a PTI report.


    [Nawaz Sharif sentenced to 7 years jail in Al-Azizia case, acquitted in flagship reference case]

    A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi had taken up the petition. The former premier had twice submitted requests to the apex court for an early hearing of his application.

    In January, he filed application in the IHC for bail on medical reasons as he developed heart-related medical complications in jail but it was dismissed.

    [Why it is wrong to write off Nawaz Sharif, the Phoenix of Pakistan politics]

    Three corruption cases - Avenfield properties, Flagship investment and Al-Azizia steel mills - were registered against the Sharif family by the anti-graft body in 2017 following a judgment by the Supreme Court that disqualified Sharif in the Panama Papers case in 2017.

    He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the Avenfiled corruption case in July 2018 which was related to his properties in London. Later he was given bail in September. In December, the accountability court convicted him in the Al-Azizia graft case but acquitted him in the Flagship corruption case.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    More nawaz sharif News

    Read more about:

    nawaz sharif pakistan bail corruption

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 17:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue