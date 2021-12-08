Pakistan's top military brass express condolences over 'tragic death' of Gen Bipin Rawat, others

Islamabad, Dec 8: Pakistan's top military brass has expressed condolences over the "tragic death" of India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Pakistan Army's spokesman in a short statement posted on Twitter said that Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed condolences.

"General Nadeem Raza, CJCSC & General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS express condolences on tragic death of #CDS General #BipinRawat, his wife and loss of precious lives in a helicopter crash in India," Pakistan Armed Forces Spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar tweeted.

India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed in a helicopter crash near here on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said. The copter carrying Gen Rawat, appointed as CDS in 2019, and his entourage crashed in apparently foggy conditions, killing the 13 people on board, the IAF and other officials said.

One person survived the crash and is being treated at a hospital. The mortal remains of the victims will be taken to New Delhi from Coimbatore on Thursday by air, after a wreath-laying ceremony scheduled tomorrow morning at Wellington, police and Defence sources said.

"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," the IAF said in a tweet.

Rawat was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the staff course when the fatal accident happened

