Pakistan's heaviest man Noor Hassan weighing 330 kg becomes hospital celeb

Islamabad, June 22: The heaviest man of Pakistan, who weighs over 330kg, has finally made his way to the hospital. But not before years of suffering.

Noor Hassan, a resident of of Sadiqabad district in Punjab province, Pakistan was moved to a hospital in the city of Lahore for treatment.

According to reports, a group of civilian and army rescue teams transferred Noor Hassan with a special military helicopter.

Pakistani Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had to make special arrangements for Hassan's transfer and treatment after he appealed to the former for help.

Hassan is unable to move freely due to being overweight and also because of other medical complications. He will be treated for laparoscopic surgery at a hospital in Lahore.

The rescue teams had to break the wall of his house to take him outside as he was too big to pass through the main gate of his house, the reports said.

Media reports term Hassan as the heaviest man in Pakistan, however, there is no official confirmation about this.

In yet another similar case that of Noor Hassan's, Michigan fire fighters had to literally cut a hole in the side of a house and used a forklift to take out a 408kg man from his second-floor bedroom. The man was immediately transferred to the hospital for a gastric bypass surgery.