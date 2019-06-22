  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pakistan's heaviest man Noor Hassan weighing 330 kg becomes hospital celeb

    By
    |

    Islamabad, June 22: The heaviest man of Pakistan, who weighs over 330kg, has finally made his way to the hospital. But not before years of suffering.

    Pakistans heaviest man Noor Hassan weighing 330 kg becomes hospital celeb

    Noor Hassan, a resident of of Sadiqabad district in Punjab province, Pakistan was moved to a hospital in the city of Lahore for treatment.

    According to reports, a group of civilian and army rescue teams transferred Noor Hassan with a special military helicopter.

    Pakistani Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had to make special arrangements for Hassan's transfer and treatment after he appealed to the former for help.

    Hassan is unable to move freely due to being overweight and also because of other medical complications. He will be treated for laparoscopic surgery at a hospital in Lahore.

    The rescue teams had to break the wall of his house to take him outside as he was too big to pass through the main gate of his house, the reports said.

    Media reports term Hassan as the heaviest man in Pakistan, however, there is no official confirmation about this.

    In yet another similar case that of Noor Hassan's, Michigan fire fighters had to literally cut a hole in the side of a house and used a forklift to take out a 408kg man from his second-floor bedroom. The man was immediately transferred to the hospital for a gastric bypass surgery.

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan hospital

    Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 4:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue