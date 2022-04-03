Pakistan Political Crisis: Supreme Court to examine dismissal of no-trust vote

oi-Deepika S

Islamabad, Apr 03: Hours after the rejection of a no-trust vote against PM Imran Khan and the dissolution of the National Assembly by President Arif Alvi, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Supreme Court is holding a consultative meeting with fellow judges at his residence on Sunday.

"The Chief Justice of Pakistan reaches the Supreme Court to review petitions filed (by Opposition leaders against the dissolution of National Assembly of Pakistan)," Pakistan's Dunya News quotes sources.

In a highly controversial move, Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan stunned a determined Opposition on Sunday by recommending snap elections, minutes after a no-confidence motion against him was dismissed by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly.

Prime Minister Khan, who had effectively lost majority in the 342-member National Assembly, made a brief address to the nation after a stormy parliament session was adjourned by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

Khan congratulated the nation for the no-trust motion being dismissed, saying the deputy speaker had "rejected the attempt of changing the regime [and] the foreign conspiracy".

"The nation should prepare for the new elections," he said, adding that the no-confidence was actually a "foreign agenda". Khan said he has advised President Alvi to dissolve assemblies.

"Prepare for elections. No corrupt forces will decide what the future of the country will be. When the assemblies will be dissolved, the procedure for the next elections and the caretaker government will begin," the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician said.

It is worth mentioning that no Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office.

Story first published: Sunday, April 3, 2022, 15:54 [IST]