Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif bats for "permanent peace" with India

Islamabad, Aug 20: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that his country wants long-lasting peace with India while claiming that war is not an option for both the countries.

"We want permanent peace with India through dialogue as war is not an option for either of the countries," The News International quoted him as saying during an interaction with a group of students from Harvard University in the US.

Sharif pointed out that sustainable peace in South Asia is linked to the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir issue in line with the UN resolutions and the wishes of Kashmiris, and nothing short of it would work.

He claimed that the two countries should compete in trade and economy to improve the conditions of their people, reported The News International.

Ties between India and Pakistan nose-dived after a terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016 by terror groups based in the neighbouring country. Subsequent attacks, including one on an Indian Army camp in Uri, further deteriorated the relationship.

The relationship hit further low after India announced withdrawing the special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August 2019. India's move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 outraged Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad. It also snapped all air and land links with India and suspended trade and railway services. India

India has said that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility, and violence. India has said the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility.

Story first published: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 16:31 [IST]