    Pakistan Passes Bill to give right of appeal to Kulbhushan Jadhav

    Islamabad, June 10: In a major development, Pakistan Assembly has approved "International Court of Justice (Review & Re-consideration) Ordinance, 2020". This will allow Kulbhushan Jadhav to appeal his conviction in the high courts of the country.

    Jadhav, the 51-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017.

    In 2017, India approached the ICJ against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence handed to him by a military court.

    The Hague-based ICJ ruled in July 2019 that Pakistan must undertake an "effective review and reconsideration" of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay.

    However, the committee's members from the Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) requested its chairman Riaz Fatyana to reject the bill.

    Read more about:

    kulbhushan jadhav pakistan india

