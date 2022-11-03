Pakistan: Imran Khan injured in firing during rally, rushed to Lahore

oi-Deepika S

Islamabad, Nov 03: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was injured as shots fired near his long march container, reports Pakistan's ARY News.

The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town of Punjab. Geo TV footage showed that 70-year-old Khan was hit in the right leg. Police shifted him to a bullet proof vehicle from the container he was riding at the time of the attack.

#WATCH | A firing occurred near the container of former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan near Zafar Ali Khan chowk in Wazirabad today. Imran Khan sustained injuries on his leg; a man who opened fire has been arrested.



The channel reported that one person has been arrested from the spot and police shifted him to an unknown location.

Initially, it was reported that Khan was safe while some people were injured. However, later it turned out that Khan was also injured. There are also reports that Khan's close aide Senator Faisal Javed was also injured in the attack.

The incident brings back chilling memories of how former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was shot dead during a rally in 2007.

It may be recalled that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief had claimed that a conspiracy was being hatched to assassinate him.

"A conspiracy is afoot to take my life. I got full knowledge of this conspiracy a few days ago. The conspiracy is being hatched here and abroad against me in closed rooms. I have recorded a video about this conspiracy, naming all those involved in it. If something happens to me then the people will come to know who was behind this conspiracy," Imran Khan said at a big gathering at Sialkot in Punjab province.

The cricker-turned politician came to power in 2018 with promises to create a 'Naya Pakistan' (new Pakistan), but miserably failed to address the basic problem of Pakistan citizens. During his tenure, inflation gone up to record highs at over 12 per cent which has pushed up the rates of essential goods including food. Poor is worst affected as they reportedly struggle to find ends meet.

