  • search
Trending Jharkhand election results Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pakistan govt denies permission to Maryam Nawaz to travel abroad

    By
    |

    Islamabad, Dec 23: The Pakistan government has denied permission to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz to travel abroad, saying those involved in any economic crime and institutional fraud could not be allowed to leave the country, according to a media report on Monday.

    Maryam, the 46-year-old daughter of Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was placed on the no-fly list in August 2018 in an alleged corruption case.

    Pakistan govt denies permission to Maryam Nawaz to travel abroad

    "The rules concerning placement of the name of persons on Exit Control List (ECL) do not allow the government to entertain her application to remove her name from the no-fly list," Babar Awan, senior lawyer and aide to the prime minister on legal affairs, was quoted as saying by the Dawn News. Headed by Law Minister Farogh Naseem, the subcommittee of the federal cabinet that deals with ECL cases rejected Maryam's plea, as she had sought the facility for flying to London to look after her ailing father, Awan said.

    Nawaz Sharif undergoes PET, CT scan in London

      NEWS AT NOON, 23rd DECEMBER, 2019

      Sharif, the PML-N supremo had left for London on November 19 in an air ambulance to seek medical treatment in London, a month after the three-time premier was released on bail from a seven-year prison sentence for corruption.

      Referring to the ECL rules, Awan said even if a person has valid travel document to proceed to any destination outside Pakistan, the government could stop them from leaving the country for being involved in corruption and loss to government funds. Maryam would not be allowed to proceed abroad as those involved in any economic crime, embezzlement of large government funds and institutional fraud could not get permission to leave the country, he said.

      Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan after the December 18 meeting of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) core committee had also said that the government would not accept Maryam's request.

      Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in a statement issued on Sunday said, the government's decision to bar Maryam from travelling abroad did not surprise anyone, considering that the PTI regime had always been desperately looking for opportunities to victimise and persecute the PML-N leadership. "The decision of the sub-committee has no logical reason for keeping Maryam on the ECL," PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed.

      More MARYAM NAWAZ SHARIF News

      Read more about:

      maryam nawaz sharif pakistan

      Story first published: Monday, December 23, 2019, 10:57 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 23, 2019
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue