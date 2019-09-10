  • search
    By Simran Kashyap
    Geneva, Sep 10: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi represented his country at Geneva and has delivered his speech in which he has leveled fake allegations against the Indian government.

    Addressing reporters in Geneva, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, "India is trying to give an impression to the world that life has returned to normalcy. If the life has returned to normalcy, then I'll say why don't they allow you, the international media, international organisations, the NGOs, civil society organisations to go into the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir and see for themselves what the reality is? They're lying through their teeth, and once the curfew is lifted, the reality comes out, the world will wake up to the catastrophe that is underway right now."

    Indo-Pak face-off at UNHRC: Human rights vs blasphemy laws

    Pakistan's foreign minister also told the UN Human Rights Commission that the country was ready to grant access to international bodies to probe the state of people residing in territory occupied by its military if India agreed to grant similar access in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Ever since India abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu-Kashmir, Pakistan has unsuccessfully tried to internationalise the issue. Notwithstanding the diabolic rhetoric from the neighbouring country, New Delhi has made it clear that the issue is "strictly internal" to India.

    Meanwhile, India's right of reply is also scheduled for Tuesday and Ajay Bisaria will use the opportunity to once again expose Pakistan and demolish the arguments put forward by Qureshi.

    India and Pakistan are set to battle it out over Kashmir during the ongoing 42nd UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session on Tuesday.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 16:40 [IST]
