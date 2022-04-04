Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are victims of the Chinese debt trap

Pakistan Opposition holds own session; ‘passes’ no trust motion against PM Imran Khan

Imran Khan To continue as Pakistan PM till Caretaker PM is appointed

Pakistan crisis: Imran Khan's PTI sends two names to President Arif Alvi for post of caretaker PM

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Islamabad, Mar 04: Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) has recommended two names to the President for caretaker Prime Minister. They are Haroon Aslam and Justice Saeed Aslam.

Pakistan plunged into a political crisis after Opposition parties joined the ranks to move a no confidence motion against Imran Khan in the National Assembly.

However, the motion was dismissed by the Deputy Speaker on Sunday. Subsequently, President dissolved the National Assembly at the recommendation of Imran Khan.

Pakistan's supreme court is expected to decide the fate of embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan today, following a day of political turmoil.

Khan has faced an attempt to oust him from office in recent days.But members of Mr Khan's party yesterday blocked a vote of no-confidence in the PM and dissolved parliament.

Khan had claimed the vote was part of a US-led conspiracy to remove him, but the US has denied this.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, April 4, 2022, 16:17 [IST]