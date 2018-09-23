Pakistani cricket fan passionately sings ‘Jana Gana Mana’, leaves all pleasantly surprised

Dubai, Sept 22: India-Pakistan rivalry is more about excitement and tension. Be it in sports or politics, whenever these two nations meet, there is a quest to outdo each other. However, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium recently where the cricket teams of the two countries met for the ongoing Asia Cup tournament, a Pakistani fan was found in the stand singing India's national anthem. The man has been identified as Adil Taj and it went viral in no time.

The footage of Taj singing 'Jana Gana Mana' while donning the Pakistani flag first went viral on Instagram and then spread on other social media platforms as well. Taj later said that it was a small gesture on his behalf towards peace between the two countries. At a time when the foreign ministers' talk between the two countries were cancelled and the political and military leaderships of both countries engaged in a heated exchange, it was a welcome break to see Taj's posts and videos.

Taj said that his country's new Prime Minister Imran Khan pledged two steps from Pakistan if India took one step towards peace and he was making a small effort on his behalf to ensure that the two nations were making progress towards a better future.

Also Read | J&K: Viral video shows college students not standing up during national anthem at a varsity function

"That's me guys. Thanks for sharing. Peace only. No nonsensical wars. Spread Love," Taj wrote on Facebook.