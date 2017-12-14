Pakistan can’t get over India: See what the Pakistanis searched for on Google

Pakistan can't stop thinking of India, can they? Google has revealed that Pakistan had three Indian movies on its list of top five searched words in 2017 apart from other India-originating searches.

Dangal was the third highest searched word in Pakistan in 2017. It may be recalled that the movie did not make it to the theatres in Pakistan.

Pakistan censor board while reviewing the film for release had demanded the removal of scenes that had the Indian flag and the national anthem playing in the background. Amir Khan however refused.

The fourth highest searched word in Pakistan for 2017 was the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees. Raees was banned in Pakistan as well. The film certification board in Pakistan said that the movie portrayed Muslims in poor light.

Among the most searched people in 2017, Pakistan had Rishi Kapoor on the fourth spot. This probably could do with the fact that Rishi Kapoor had tweeted about Pakistan occupied Kashmir where he said we need to accept what is ours and what is theirs. The Kapil Sharma is the second most searched news item in Pakistan.

OneIndia News