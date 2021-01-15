For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Pak sees biggest jump in COVID-19 cases
International
Islamabad, Jan 15: Pakistan on Thursday reported 3,097 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number in about a month, pushing the total number of infections in the country to 511,921.
The country also reported 46 more deaths, taking the coronavirus toll to 10,818.
Coronavirus cases: India records 16,946 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
The surge came as Sindh province reported 1,769 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.