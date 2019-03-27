  • search
    Pak seeks 'more evidence' from India on JeM's involvement in Pulwama attack

    By PTI
    Islamabad, Mar 27: Pakistan on Wednesday sought "more information/evidence" from India on the involvement of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in the deadly Pulwama terror attack and the presence of camps of the UN-proscribed terror outfit in the country.

    The Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the Foreign Secretary and the "preliminary findings" on the "Pulwama incident" were shared with him, the Foreign Office said.

    Mission Shakti: Pakistan urges no militarisation of Space

    The preliminary findings were shared with India after examining the Indian dossier on the Pulwama attack, it said in a statement.

    India handed over the dossier to the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in New Delhi on February 27 with specific details of JeM's complicity in the Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel on February 14 and the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan.

    "We have sought further information/evidence from India to take the process forward," the Foreign Office said.

    PTI

