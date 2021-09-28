'Pak's remarks on J&K reflect paranoid state of mind': India at UNHRC

International

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 28: Council has seen irrelevant rants by Pakistan delegates during debates, which reflects their desperation¶noic state of mind. Jammu and Kashmir including territories occupied by Pakistan, has been, is and shall continue to be an integral part of India, said New Delhi during it's Right of Reply during General Debate at UNHRC.

This is yet another attempt by Pakistan to make baseless and fabricated allegations against, in its bid to deflect the attention of the council from its failure to guarantee basic human rights and fundamental freedom to the people living in its territories and Indian territories occupied by it.

"The council has seen irrelavant rants by Pakistani delegation during debates under various agenda items, which only reflect their desperation and paranoic state of mind. The entire territory of jammu and Kashmir including territories occupied by Pakistan, has been, is and shall continue to be an integral part of India.Pakistan , instead of wasting time of the council, should devote its attention towards the grave human rights situation in Pakistan," it said.

"It is ironical that a radicalised and failed state like Pakistan, with no regard whatsoever for values and culture of democracy dares to preach, the largest and virant democacy like India," it added.