Pak's 13th President Arif Alvi to take oath on Sunday

Posted By: PTI
    Islamabad, Sep 8: Arif Alvi will take oath as the 13th president of Pakistan on Sunday (September 9). Alvi, a close ally of Prime Minister Imran Khan and one of the founding members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, was elected as the president on September 4.

    Pakistan President Arif Alvi
    His predecessor President Mamnoon Hussain on Saturday left the President House at completion of his five-year term. Hussain said Pakistan's development and prosperity lie in rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution. He said was satisfied at the completion of his term. "I left no stone unturned in fulfilling the responsibilities given to me by the people of Pakistan," he said.

    Alvi, the 69-year-old former dentist, had defeated Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Aitzaz Ahsan and the Pakistan Muslim League-N nominee Maulana Fazl ur Rehman. He served as PTI secretary general from 2006 to 2013. He won the National Assembly elections from NA-247 (Karachi) during the July 25 polls. He was also elected member of the National Assembly in the 2013 general election. In Pakistan, the President is considered as a symbol of the federation and head of the state and exercises all powers on the recommendations of the prime minister.

