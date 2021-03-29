YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pak President Arif Alvi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak test positive for COVID-19

    By
    |

    Islamabad, Mar 29: Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak have tested positive for COVID-19, it emerged on Monday, nearly a week after Prime Minister Imran Khan had contracted the disease.

    Pak President Arif Alvi

    "I have tested positive for COVID-19. May Allah have mercy on all COVID-affected. Had first dose of the vaccine but antibodies start developing after second dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful," the president tweeted on Monday.

    The exact date when Alvi, 71, contracted the disease or the day of detection was not made public.

    First Lady Samina Alvi tested negative for COVID-19 and was quarantining. She said the president has "mild symptoms but is in good spirits".

    Pakistan imposes partial COVID-19 lockdownsPakistan imposes partial COVID-19 lockdowns

    Later, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail tweeted that Defence Minister Perwaiz Khattak, 71, had also tested positive for the virus. "Perwaiz Khatak is diagnosed with Covid positive. Get well soon PK," wrote Ismail, who himself contracted and recovered from the virus last year.

    Several local leaders and foreign envoys expressed food wishes for the president. Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong wished President Alvi a "speedy and complete recovery" while British High Commissioner Christian Turner wished him a "speedy recovery".

    Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi wrote: "Wishing President Arif Alvi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak quick recoveries and the best of health."

    Pakistan is in the grip of a third wave of the coronavirus. The government has decided to impose fresh restrictions on social gatherings from April 5, with steady rise in cases and low supply of vaccines.

    Prime Minister Khan, 68, tested positive for the coronavirus on March 20. His wife Bushra Bibi also tested coronavirus positive the same day.

    The coronavirus has claimed 14,256 lives, along with 659,116 confirmed infections in Pakistan so far.

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, March 29, 2021, 23:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X