    Our reporter killed in cold blood by Israel forces alleges Al Jazeera

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Palestine, May 11: An Al Jazeera reported was killed by Israeli forces in cold blood the channel said in a statement. The reporter Shireen Abu Aqleh was working in the Palestinian territories.

    "In a blatant murder, violating international laws and norms, the Israeli occupation forces assassinated in cold blood Al Jazeera's correspondent in Palestine," the channel said in a statement.

    Our reporter killed in cold blood by Israel forces alleges Al Jazeera
    Shireen Abu Aqleh(Image Courtesy: @ShireenNasri)

    The channel also called on the international community to hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for their intentional targeting and killing of the journalist.

    The Palestinian health ministry too confirmed the death of Abu Aqleh, 51. She was a prominent and high figure in the channels's Arabic news service.

    Israel confirmed that there was an exchange of fire when an operation was conducted early on Wednesday in the Jenin refugee camp, a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups.

    It added that it was investigating if the journalists were wounded possibly by Palestinian gunfire.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 12:39 [IST]
