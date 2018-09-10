On this World suicide prevention day let us promise to live and let live

Bengaluru, Sep 10: Suicide is not a way of tackling problems. Suicide is not the answer. Suicide is never an option. With love we can suvive and help others to lead their life.

World suicide prevention day is commemorated on every September 10 with an agenda of raising awareness about killing oneself and educating people and spreading love among them. Every year almost 8,00,000 people commit suicide. That is almost 1 person dying for every 40 seconds. On this day, numerous events, conferences, campaigns and local activities call to public attention one of the world's largest causes of premature and unnecessary death - suicide.

In 2003, the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP), collaborated with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) to spread awareness to prevent suicides. Every year the world suicide prevention day is celebrated with an unique theme. This year, world suicide day is being observed under the theme- "Working Together to Prevent Suicide".

According to WHO, suicide accounts for nearly half of all violent deaths in the world. Mental disturbances like depression, anxiety, fear, nervousness, defeat, lack of confidences are the some of the reasons why people commit suicide. From legendary actor like Robbin William to the iconic singer Chester Bennington, suicides have not spared even the most loved and celebrated personalities of the world.

Some of the reasons for committing suicides are:

Loss of a loved one

Unemployment,

Sexual orientation

Difficulties with developing one's identity

Disassociation from one's community or other social/belief group, and honour

Financial problems

Depression

Mental health issues

Physical health

Symptoms of suicidal tendencies:

Talking about suicide - for example, making statements such as "I'm going to kill myself," "I wish I were dead" or "I wish I hadn't been born"

Getting the means to take your own life, such as buying a gun or stockpiling pills

Withdrawing from social contact and wanting to be left alone

Having mood swings, such as being emotionally high one day and deeply discouraged the next

Feeling trapped or hopeless about a situation

Doing risky or self-destructive things, such as using drugs or driving recklessly

Developing personality changes or being severely anxious or agitated, particularly when experiencing some of the warning signs listed above

Many times warning signs aren't always obvious, and may vary from person to person. Some people make their intentions clear, while others keep suicidal thoughts and feelings secret.

What to do if one does gets suicidal tendencies:

Reach out to a close friend or loved one - even though it may be hard to talk about your feelings

Contact a minister, spiritual leader or someone in your faith community

Make an appointment with your doctor, other health care provider or a mental health professional

On this world suicide prevention day, lets promise to love ourself and spread the same love to people who think they are undeserving and change this world one person at a time.