On Kashmir comment, Trump’s advisor says President doesn’t make things up

Washington, July 24: US President Donald Trump "does not make up things", a top presidential advisor said when asked about a question on his stunning claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate on the Kashmir issue, remarks which have been strongly refuted by India.

It is "a very rude question," Donald Trump's Chief Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow told reporters at the White House when a journalist following up on the president's remarks asked if it was made up.

"The President doesn't make things up," Kudlow said.

A day earlier, President Trump offered to be the "mediator" between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue as he met Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House.

Donald Trump, who is known to make inaccurate statements, claimed that PM Modi asked him to mediate on Kashmir when they met in Osaka, Japan on the sidelines of the G20 Summit last month.

India has not been engaging with Pakistan since an attack on the Air Force base at Pathankot in January of 2016 by Pakistan-based terrorists, maintaining that talks and terror cannot go together.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar refuted that PM Modi ever made that request.

"I would like to categorically assure the House that no such request has been made by the Prime Minister to the US President. I repeat, no such request was made by the Prime Minister to the US President," he said in a statement to the Parliament.