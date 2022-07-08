On camera: Moment when Japan's former PM was shot at

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Tokyo, July 8: Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan. The incident took place in Nara town where he was addressing an election meeting ahead of Sunday's polling for the Upper House of the Parliament.

As the speech was being live telecast, the video of the sudden attack - two fire shots interrupting in speech - has surfaced.

NHK is broadcasting the moment that Japanese Former PM Shinzo Abe was shot from behind. Video does not show the shooter, just the puff of smoke. pic.twitter.com/4CNW1JTmvn — Global: MilitaryInfo (@Global_Mil_Info) July 8, 2022

NHK public broadcaster aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him.

Shinzo Abe, 67, was making a speech at the campaign event and "a man came from behind", a young woman told NHK. According to reports, Shinzo Abe collapsed after a second shot was fired.

Another video is out. Really thinking this is a home made weapon. pic.twitter.com/QxhQKdIeZo — Doge (@IntelDoge) July 8, 2022

Photos of the attacker being apprehended have also emerged. The man arrested has been identified as Yamagami Tetsuya, a 41-year-old.

This seems to be a still image of the attacker, a middle aged man, aiming his shotgun at Abe, who is now in custody.



Two shots were fired. The first seemed to miss. The man did not flee; he just squatted down and waited to be arrested, as per NHK. pic.twitter.com/VmfCqqEvZv — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) July 8, 2022

Several media reports said he appeared to have been shot from behind, possibly with a shotgun.

Newest video circulating throughout Twitter showing another angle of the shooting of Shinzo Abe. pic.twitter.com/lzhkMAASk3 — Doge (@IntelDoge) July 8, 2022

Japan is a country with some of the strictest gun laws among leading economies and shootings are rare.