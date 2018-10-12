India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Officials relocate mountain goats after they grow strong desire for human pee!

By
    Washington, Oct 12: This could not more bizarre than this. Mountain goats in Washington's Olympic National Park have grown such an odd craving for human urine and sweat that they have become a major menace. Wildlife officials started airlifting them last month out of the park and away from areas that do not see human footfall.

    According to the park's "mountain goat management plan", the animals continuously look for salt and minerals from human pee. It said they often create nuisance by digging areas on the ground where hikers have either relieved themselves of left cooking waste water.

    The mountain goats were introduced to the area which eventually became a park, about a century ago. But their growing 'aggressiveness' in the recent years has become a problem. According to a report in The Telegraph, UK, a 63-year-old hiker lost his life by bleeding after he was gored by a mountain goat which had stalked him for more than a mile. This happened in 2010. The park officials advised the hikers not to urinate along the park's trails which would attract the trouble-making animals, also known for their bad tempers.

    Nearly 400 goats were planned to be airlifted to remote locations where they will have less opportunities to create nuisance. While a few died during the transition to the forests in North Cascades, a mountain range stretching north to Canada, some were euthanized.

    See video of the goats being airlifted:

    The operation will resume next year, reported Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 10:46 [IST]
