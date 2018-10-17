Northern Irish writer Anna Burns wins Booker Prize 2018 for 'Milkman'

Anna Burns

The recipient of the Man Booker Prize gets 52,500 pounds (USD 69,223 or Rs 50.85 lakh). Burns, who lives in East Sussex in England, saw off competition from two British writers, two American writers and one Canadian writer. Set in an unnamed city, 'Milkman' focuses on a "middle sister" as she navigates her way through rumour, social pressures and politics in a tight-knit community.

Burns shows the dangerous and complex impact on a woman coming of age in a city at war. Unusually, in the book, the characters have designations rather than names. Burns explains: "The book didn't work with names. It lost power and atmosphere and turned into a lesser - or perhaps just a different - book.

Milkman-the book

"In the early days I tried out names a few times, but the book wouldn't stand for it. The narrative would become heavy and lifeless and refuse to move on until I took them out again. Sometimes the book threw them out itself".

Her novel beat competition from 'Everything Under' by Daisy Johnson, who, at 27, was the youngest nominee in the Man Booker prize history.

The other nominees were 'The Long Take' by Robin Robertson, 'Washington Black' by Esi Edugyan, 'The Mars Room' by Rachel Kushner, and 'The Overstory' by Richard Powers.

'Milkman' is published by Faber & Faber, making it the fourth consecutive year the prize has been won by an independent publisher. Burns' win was announced by Kwame Anthony Appiah at a dinner at London's Guildhall.

She was presented with a trophy by Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and a 50,000 pounds cheque by Luke Ellis, Chief Executive of Man Group. The winning author also receives a designer bound edition of her book and a further 2,500 pounds for being short-listed.

The judges considered 171 submissions

Appiah, a British-born Ghanaian-American novelist, was joined on the 2018 judging panel by crime writer Val McDermid; cultural critic Leo Robson; feminist writer and critic Jacqueline Rose; and artist and graphic novelist Leanne Shapton. The judges considered 171 submissions for this year's prize.