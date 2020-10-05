Nobel Prize 2020: Winners will be named this week; Physiology and Medicine awarded jointly

International

Stockholm, Oct 05: The annual Nobel week starts on Monday in Stockholm and as a first winners of the prize in the field of physiology or medicine awarded jointly to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice "for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus."

During the week, the winners of the leading world prize in physics, chemistry, and literature will also be named, the peace prize will be awarded on Friday, and on October 12, the winners of the Alfred Nobel memorial prize in economics will be announced.

The physics prize will be awarded on Tuesday, and the chemistry prize will be awarded on Wednesday. On Thursday, they will name who received the award for literature. On Friday, the Nobel Committee will present the peace prize. Finally, on October 12, the winners of the Alfred Nobel memorial prize in Economics will be named.

The New winners, called Nobel laureates, will each be awarded a Nobel medal and prize money. This year, the award includes 10 million Swedish krona (a bit more than $1,100,000) per prize, to be split among as many as three winners.

Because of the coronavirus this year, it was decided to cancel the traditional ceremony of awarding the laureates in Stockholm.

From year to year, on December 10, they received a medal and diploma

of the laureate from the hands of the king of Sweden, after which there was a Banquet in the local town hall.

This time, there will be a live broadcast from the town hall and online interviews with the winners, during which they will be awarded diplomas and medals.

The names of applicants for the award are kept secret until the last moment, but experts try to predict who will receive prizes based on the citation rating of scientists.

Based on this criterion, the award can be claimed by American biochemists Pamela Bjorkman and Jack Strominger, whose discoveries in molecular immunology contributed to the development of drugs and vaccines.

Nobel Prize is given at an international level which is administered by the Nobel Foundation in Stockholm, Sweden. It is awarded for outstanding contributions in several categories including chemistry, literature, peace, physics, physiology or medicine and economic sciences. The will of Swedish scientist Alfred Nobel established five Nobel prizes in 1895.

The prizes in Chemistry, Literature, Peace, Physics, and Physiology or Medicine were first awarded in 1901.