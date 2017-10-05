Nobel Prize 2017: English author Kazuo Ishiguro wins Nobel for Literature

The 2017 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to the English author Kazuo Ishiguro. The themes 2017 Literature Laureate Kazuo Ishiguro is most associated with are: memory, time, and self-delusion.

The Swedish Academy Committee in a press release said: "who, in novels of great emotional force, has uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with

Kazuo Ishiguro's most renowned novel, "The Remains of the Day" (1989), was turned into film with Anthony Hopkins as the butler Stevens.

Books by 2017 Nobel Laureate Kazuo Ishiguro at the Swedish Academy today #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/G86Ri4ajnq — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2017

Kazuo Ishiguro has written eight books, as well as scripts for film and television.

His novel, "The Buried Giant" (2015) explores how memory relates to oblivion, history to the present, and fantasy to reality.

With the dystopian work "Never Let Me Go" (2005), Ishiguro introduced a cold undercurrent of science fiction into his work.

About Kazuo Ishiguro

Nobel Prize Winning British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro was born 8 November 1954 in Nagasaki. His family moved to England in 1960 when he was five.

Ishiguro obtained his bachelor's degree from the University of Kent in 1978 and his Master's from the University of East Anglia's creative writing course in 1980.

Ishiguro is one of the most celebrated contemporary fiction authors in the English-speaking world, having received four Man Booker Prize nominations, and winning the 1989 award for his novel The Remains of the Day. In 2008, The Times ranked Ishiguro 32nd on their list of "The 50 greatest British writers since 1945".

His seventh novel, The Buried Giant, was published on 3 March 2015 in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

A number of his novels are set in the past. Never Let Me Go, has science fiction qualities and a futuristic tone; however, it is set in the 1980s and 1990s, and thus takes place in a very similar yet alternate world. His fourth novel, The Unconsoled, takes place in an unnamed Central European city. The Remains of the Day is set in the large country house of an English lord in the period surrounding World War II.

