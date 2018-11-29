A chef gets nomination for Nobel Peace Prize 2019 and here is the reason…

Washington, Nov 29: The Nobel Prize in peace generally goes to the way of statesmen, political leaders and activists but now, a chef's name is doing the rounds as a possible winner of the coveted prize.

José Andrés, the renowned Spain-born chef who is credited of bringing the small plates dining concept to the US and owns restaurants across the country, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2019, thanks to his relentless disaster relief efforts. Washington Post confirmed the news of his nomination.

The 49-year-old humanitarian, who is also an author, fed millions of hungry people with hot meals in disaster-hit zones and adversity. His non-profit organisation World Central Kitchen (WCK) particularly made the headlines after feeding over 3 million Americans in Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria in 2017, which is almost double the amount of meals the American Red Cross served on the island.

My friend I don’t know if it is true, but if it is, I’m humbled by it. I’m one more guy between thousands of people helping feed people in need, every day around the world, unrecognized... https://t.co/EmkLxU6HxT — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) November 27, 2018

Andrés had set up his WCK in 2010 following a devastating earthquake in Haiti. He was nominated by Democrat Representative John Delaney, the first Democrat to formally enter the presidential race for 2020.

In his nomination, Delaney was quoted as saying: "Because of Mr. Andrés's work, millions of people have been fed. This is the most basic human need and Mr. Andrés has proven to be world-class in this essential humanitarian field. With an incredible spirit and an innovative mind, Mr. Andrés is solving one of the world's ancient problems and supplying world leaders with a new road map to provide more effective disaster relief in the future."

If Andrés wins the prize, he will be the first chef to receive it. There are nearly 300 nominations for the award this year.