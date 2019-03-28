No terror camps exist on 22 locations shared by India, says Pakistan

International

oi-Deepika S

Islamabad, Mar 28: Pakistan has said that it has examined the 22 pin locations of alleged training camps shared by India but found no such camps exist.

A statement by the Pakistan Foreign Office said they have examined the 22 pin locations of alleged training camps shared by India and said no such camps exist. "Pakistan is willing to allow visits, on request, to these locations," the statement said.

"While 54 detained individuals are being investigated, no details linking them to Pulwama have been found so far," it said.

"Similarly, the 22 pin locations shared by India have been examined. No such camps exist. Pakistan is willing to allow visits, on request, to these locations," the FO said.

"All aspects of the information provided by India have been thoroughly examined including the confessional" video of Adil Dar, "claim" of responsibility for the attack, Whatsapp and Telegram numbers used to share videos and messages in support of Pulwama attack, list of 90 individuals suspected of belonging to a proscribed organization and 22 pin locations of alleged training camps," the Pakistan Foreign Office statement said.

Did Pakistan use F-16s in the aerial dog fight with India: There is ample proof

India handed over the dossier to the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in New Delhi on February 27 with specific details of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)'s complicity in the Pulwama attack that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on February 14 and the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan.