  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Did Pakistan use F-16s in the aerial dog fight with India: There is ample proof

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 28: Did Pakistan use its F-16 against India in last month's aerial dog fight? Pakistan has repeatedly denied using the aircraft in the aerial combat that took place last month a day after India hit a Jaish-e-Mohammad camp in Balakot.

    Did Pakistan use F-16s in the aerial dog fight with India: There is ample proof

    Pakistan then identified two pilots involved in the battle and the same was revealed in the country's National Assembly. One of the pilots to be praised was Wing Commander Nauman Ali Khan.

    A touch of Cold War: India's MiG-21 upgraded by Russia equal to Pak's US-made F-16, says analyst

    India Today in a report said that it went through his background. The report cited images that were sourced from the US military which showed the Wing Commander taking part in a joint military exercise with the US Air Force in 2010.

    Further the report also scrutinised images and videos from the Pakistan National Day of March 23 2018. In the clips, he is spotted patch displaying 2,000 hours of US supplied jets.

    The patch that the pilot puts on the PAF chief's flight suit identifies the squadron as the Pakistan Air Force's F-16 equipped 5th squadron. Further the India Today report says that the open source images and videos that they have investigated show the Air Chief Marshal Anwar Khan greeting Nauman Ali with a pat, apparently for his role in the Indian intrusions.

    Here is what US will do, if it finds that Pakistan misused the F-16s

    The report says that this sums up that Pakistan had in fact used the F-16 in the combat and this is in violation of the end-user agreement that restrict its use in anti-insurgency operations.

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan f16 india jaish e mohammad

    Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2019, 7:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue