No more: Why Elon Musk will not vote for the democrats

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, May 19: Tesla boss Elon Musk said that even though he voted for the Democrats in the past, he will no longer do that in future. He said that he would vote for the Republicans.

He said that he voted for the Democrats in the past as they were mostly the kindness party.

"In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold," Musk said in a tweet.

Musk has been expressing discontent with the Democrats. On Wednesday, he said that political attacks against him would escalate. Musk has been a vocal critic of the Biden administration and democrats for their proposals to tax billions and given more tax incentives to union made electric vehicles.

Political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

"I would classify myself as a moderate, neither Republican or Democrat. In fact, I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats historically. Overwhelmingly. I might never have voted Republican. Now, this election? I will," he had said earlier.

Musk recently said that he would reverse Trump's Twitter ban, when he buys the social media platform.

He also said that Twitter is far left biased because it is headquartered in California.

Story first published: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:45 [IST]