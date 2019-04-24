  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No advance intelligence on Sri Lanka attacks, says US Ambassador

    By PTI
    |

    Colombo, Apr 24: The US ambassador to Sri Lanka has denied the United States had prior knowledge of the Easter militant attacks that it passed to the Colombo government, CNN television reported on Wednesday.

    No advance intelligence on Sri Lanka attacks, says US Ambassador
    People pay tribute to the victims of Sri Lanka terror attacks outside the Sacred Heart Cathedral in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. PTI

    "We had no prior knowledge of these attacks," US ambassador Alaina Teplitz told the US channel in an interview on the suicide attacks on Sunday that killed 359 people, including at least four Americans.

    A Sri Lankan minister had said earlier this week that India and the United States had provided information before the bombings on three churches and three hotels which authorities have blamed on a local Islamist group.

    "Well I can't speak for others. I don't know what other sources of information the government of Sri Lanka might have had. I can just tell you that we had no prior knowledge," the ambassador told CNN.

    "The Sri Lankan government has admitted lapses in their intelligence gathering and information sharing," Teplitz added. Sri Lankan authorities have started an investigation into how warnings about possible attacks were not passed to top ministers.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More SRI LANKA News

    Read more about:

    sri lanka us ambassador terror attacks

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue