  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Newly discovered Kajin Sara lake may break Tilicho lake's record

    By
    |

    Lamjung, Aug 10: Kajin Sara lake, a newly discovered lake in Nepal is likely to set a new record of being the world's highest lake and it is all set to break the record of Tilicho lake.

    Reportedly, the Kajin Sara lake has been discovered by a team of mountaineers around a few months ago.

    Newly discovered Kajin Sara lake may break Tilicho lakes record
    File photo of Kajin Sara Lake

    The lake is in Manang district of Nepal and it is all set to replace Tilicho lake (also in Manang), which currently holds the title.

    The lake is located at Singarkharka area of Chame rural municipality.

    Chame rural municipality chairman Lokendra Ghale said, "As per the measurement of the lake by the team, it is located at an altitude of 5,200 metres, which is yet to be officially verified. It's estimated to be 1,500 metres long and 600 metres wide."

    He also added, "The lake would be the world's highest lake if its altitude of 5000-plus metres is officially verified."

    Presently, the Tilicho lake is situated at an altitude of 4,919 metres, is 4 km long, 1.2 km wide and around 200 metres deep.

    The Kajin Sara lake has Mt Manaslu to the east, Mt Damodar to the west, Mt Annapurna and Mt Lamjung to the south, and Mt Peri in the Tibet to the north.

    The local authorities hope that this newly found lake would help them promote tourism in the district once it is declared the world's highest lake.

    More NEPAL News

    Read more about:

    nepal tourism tibet

    Story first published: Saturday, August 10, 2019, 17:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue