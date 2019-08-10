Newly discovered Kajin Sara lake may break Tilicho lake's record

International

oi-Mousumi Dash

Lamjung, Aug 10: Kajin Sara lake, a newly discovered lake in Nepal is likely to set a new record of being the world's highest lake and it is all set to break the record of Tilicho lake.

Reportedly, the Kajin Sara lake has been discovered by a team of mountaineers around a few months ago.

The lake is in Manang district of Nepal and it is all set to replace Tilicho lake (also in Manang), which currently holds the title.

The lake is located at Singarkharka area of Chame rural municipality.

Chame rural municipality chairman Lokendra Ghale said, "As per the measurement of the lake by the team, it is located at an altitude of 5,200 metres, which is yet to be officially verified. It's estimated to be 1,500 metres long and 600 metres wide."

He also added, "The lake would be the world's highest lake if its altitude of 5000-plus metres is officially verified."

Presently, the Tilicho lake is situated at an altitude of 4,919 metres, is 4 km long, 1.2 km wide and around 200 metres deep.

The Kajin Sara lake has Mt Manaslu to the east, Mt Damodar to the west, Mt Annapurna and Mt Lamjung to the south, and Mt Peri in the Tibet to the north.

The local authorities hope that this newly found lake would help them promote tourism in the district once it is declared the world's highest lake.